Obituary: Marianne D. Martin

Marianne D. Martin passed away in the early hours on October 8, 2025. She was 94. She was born in Liverpool, New York, on March 21, 1931.

After high school, while attending business college, she met a handsome sailor, Eugene “Moose” Martin. They married in November 1950. In August 1951, they welcomed their first son, Thomas. They relocated to California, and she settled into life as a Navy wife. 25 months later, in September 1953, son, Wayne was born 25 months later, in October 1955, Linda was born, completing the family.

When Moose retired from the Navy, Marianne and the family moved to Louisiana, then Mississippi, then New York, back to Mississippi, and finally back to California. Over the years, Marianne held various secretarial positions as she relocated, finishing her secretarial career with the Plumber’s & Steamfitters Union in Santa Ana, California.

After visiting their daughter at Malmstrom AFB in 1975, Marianne and Moose moved to Belt, Montana; and lived there for a number of years, eventually becoming snowbirds.

After Moose’s death, Marianne settled permanently in Great Falls, where she enjoyed going to garage sales, reading, gardening and lunching with a circle of friends. She spent the last 2 ½ years at the Beehive Huckleberry House.

Marianne was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, and her son, Tom. She is survived by her son, Wayne (Lois) Martin of Yucaipa, CA; daughter, Linda (Gary) Johnson of Great Falls, MT; and daughter-in-law, Karen Martin of Spokane, WA; grandchildren, Luke Martin, Kristopher Martin, Karly (Martin) Carroll, Logan Johnson, Kortney Martin, and PJ Martin; and 6 great-grandchildren.

At Marianne’s request, no services will be conducted.

