Obituary: Marie Darlene Thompson

July 19, 1949 - April 1, 2024
Family Photo
Posted at 8:55 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 10:56:23-04

Marie D. Thompson (Vance), age 74, of Great Falls, Montana died Monday, April 1, 2024. She was born to Paul and June Vance on July 19, 1949, and grew up in a military family, moving several times before returning to Great Falls following her dad’s retirement from the Air Force.

Marie was employed at various businesses through the years but started at Western Office Equipment and stayed for over 30 years. Marie was valued by the Dimke family at Western Office Equipment and her family is grateful to have them in their lives.

She married Ken Thompson, and they had a daughter, Krystal. They later divorced.

Although she was very private and reserved, reading was the highlight of her day. Marie also loved having her daughter and her family back here in Great Falls with her.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Krystal; granddaughter, Kenzi Dohner; sister, Carol Solis; brother-in-law, Fred Solis; nieces, Katrina Buskirk and Sara (Andrew) Onsager; nephews, Michael (Courtnie) Solis and Paul Solis; great-nieces, Alexis Solis, Addison Solis; and great-nephew, Austin Solis.

