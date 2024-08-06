Obituary: Marie June Dubik

Marie June (Steen) Dubik, 89, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Marie was born on June 30, 1935, in Bottineau, North Dakota to Clarence and Eva (Hackett) Steen. After she graduated from high school she met and married Walter Dubik and together they had three children, two daughters and one son.

Throughout her life she worked in the customer service industry. She worked in the kitchen at the Columbus Hospital, was a cashier at IGA, worked with her husband, Walter, at Marie’s Lunch and Fountain, and was a waitress at Perkins before she retired from the work force. After retirement, she was a foster grandma and helped kids with reading at various schools in the Great Falls Area.

Marie loved word finds, puzzles of any type, Bingo, and was an avid reader. She loved to dance with Walter, her chosen dance partner.

She is survived by her daughters, Cecilia M. Dubik Gray and Christine S. Dubik; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

