Obituary: Marilyn Carole Rindle

Marilyn (Dupuis) Rindle, affectionately known as Mom, Ma, Grandma or GiGi, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Peace Hospice on July 6, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 80. Born on February 14, 1944, in Ottawa, Canada, Marilyn was a beacon of love and support, known for her strong will, great sense of humor, and unwavering loyalty to her family.

Marilyn dedicated her life to nurturing her family, initially as a devoted housewife and later assisting at local hospitals, enriching the lives of those she cared for with her kindness and compassion. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland, Michigan, where she participated actively in the community.

Her hobbies included playing Bingo and spending cherished moments with her family and friends, creating memories that would last a lifetime. Marilyn's presence brought joy and laughter to every gathering, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, Paul (Wendy) and Kevin Haas; brothers, Michael and Ricky Dupuis; grandchildren, Douglas (Kendra), Tyler, Dylan, and Logan; great-grandchildren, Noah, Arinna, and Jameson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Rindle, and her parents, Gertrude and Alphe Dupuis.

