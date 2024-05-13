Obituary: Marjorie Gray

Marjorie Ann Gray entered her final roundup on January 5, 2024, due to natural causes. There will be a celebration of life Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 11AM at the Highwood Community Hall in Highwood, Montana.

She was born on July 7, 1931, to her parents Howell Harris and Helen (Zimmer) Harris of Highwood. She was raised on the Harris ranch and attended Highwood schools, graduating in 1949. She attended Whittier College in California for two years.

Marge married Dale Lynch in 1952 and two daughters and a son were born. They later divorced. She later married R.G. Gray who she divorced in 1981.

She kept the books for the ranch and completed her studies at the College of Great Falls graduating with an accounting degree in 1965. Marge became a realtor in 1985; a job she loved. She worked at Lester Agency until the owner retired. She then worked for Dahlquist Realtors until she retired.

Marge was President of Harris Land & Cattle Company for 42 years. She was active in the Cowbelles and was Secretary of the Highwood Mountains Livestock Association for over 30 years. She worked with the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce and became involved with the Executive Council on Foreign Diplomats, placing foreign diplomats and their families on farms and ranches throughout north central Montana for a few days while they toured the state in RV’s.She was also a member of the Board of Realtors and an active member of the Great Falls Ad club and loved to participate in the Charlie Russell Art Auction. Later in life she was a member and past president of the Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers.

Marge is survived by her children, Valerie (Ron) Cole of Billings, Carolyn (Jim) Ohs of Missoula, and Doran (Laura) Lynch of Highwood, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, as well as many others who knew her as Grandma, dear friends, helpers, and relatives.

