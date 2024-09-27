Obituary: Martin Hastings

Martin Hastings, aged 68, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on September 25, 2024. Born on September 14, 1956, Martin led a life marked by a quiet but always loving demeanor, often punctuated with a touch of sarcasm that was quite random.

After graduating from Cascade High School, Martin furthered his education at MSU-Northern, equipping him with skills that would help him at work and more. He worked diligently as a ranch hand before transitioning to a career as a broadcast engineer, a role in which he excelled due to his talent with anything electronic.

Martin loved fishing and hunting, activities that showed his love for his Montana and also provided cherished memories with friends and family. Beyond the great outdoors, he loved developing his culinary skills, particularly grilling.

While loving cooking, he equally enjoyed his "Taco Tuesdays" at his favorite Taco Treat. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, and we are certain he started a game not long after entering heavens gates.

His final days were spent with his wife in their little home on the Missouri River, watching the deer and critters roam.

He leaves behind his wife, Deborah Hastings; daughter, Jamie (Joe) Laabs; grandson, Austin (Kody) Hover; sisters, Cheryl Cordeiro, Teresa (Tom) Eads, Dori Palmer, Myra (Randy) Buzzi. He was "Uncle MoMo" to nephews Jason Sanderson, Scott Cordeiro, Steven Cordeiro and Matt Eads and nieces Stephanie Kolzak, Angela Davis, Chessa Doland and 14 great nieces and nephews. And of course his fur-baby Rosie.

