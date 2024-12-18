Obituary: Mary Agnes Pfennigs

Mary Agnes (Grena) Pfennigs died of natural causes on December 13, 2024, in Great Falls, at the age of 97. Mary was born September 29, 1927, in Great Falls MT to Martin and Mary (Kovachik) Grena. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1945.

She worked for the American Bell Telephone Company, as a switchboard operator, until she married Leo. She and Leo were married on September 13, 1947, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Great Falls. They remained married for 57 years until Leo’s passing in 2005. Shortly after marriage, they moved to Cut Bank, where they started a family. They returned to Great Falls in 1962 to continue raising their children. Mary stayed home to care for her family.

In 1969, she started working part time outside the home. She held various jobs until she retired in 2001. The job she was most proud of was with Anaconda Co. She was the first female in Montana to work at the scale house. She took great pride in that accomplishment.

When she wasn’t working, she spent most of her time with her family. She enjoyed baking, bowling, camping, Sunday football, and family dinners/poker nights. Some of our families greatest memories were simple ones. Often times, that was loading kids into the car on a Saturday or Sunday to drive out of town for adventures and exploration. Whether that was seeking out old abandoned homesteads to explore or just finding a new fishing spot to try out. Mary lived a simple unassuming life that focused almost entirely on her family. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sons, Jim (Molly) Pfennigs and David Pfennigs; daughters, Linda (Sonny) Sangray, Judy (Roger) Swanson, Diane Thompson, and Lisa (John) Tuttle. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

