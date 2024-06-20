Obituary: Mary Heavyrunner

Mary Alieen Heavyrunner born June 24, 1953, passed June 15, 2024. Mary was the 1st born child of Edward and Joann Freedle.

Mary attended School in Choteau and Cut Bank, MT, Mary worked for 21 years as a CNA. After a back injury, she went back to school and got her bachelor’s degree and her associate degree in accounting.

Mary and Ben were married September 7th, 1976, in the 48 years of marriage they enjoyed raising their children and grandchildren.

She is survived by husband Ben Heavyrunner, sons Jerome and Shane Heavyrunner, daughter Jodi Rae, Dewey, Michael Swensen and Keith.

She is also survived by sister Whitney and Kenny Freedle. Mary Had 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

