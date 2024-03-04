Obituary: Mary Helen Tropila

Mary Helen Tropila, 89, peacefully passed away February 25, 2024, at Great Falls Clinic Hospital in Great Falls, Montana.

Mary was born April 28, 1934, in Medicine Lake, Montana to Russell and Helen Evans. She graduated from Medicine Lake High School in 1952 and continued to Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington, earning her secretarial degree.

Mary and Joseph Tropila were united in marriage April 27, 1957, at St. Patrick Church in Medicine Lake. They made their home in Great Falls.

Mother enjoyed Saturday evening Mass at St. Ann’s Cathedral, Gonzaga basketball, Seattle Mariners baseball, time with her children and Nestle milk chocolate chips – the small bag.

Surviving are children, Mike (Laura), Cathy (Mike) MacDonald, Mitch (Erin), and Cecile Sorensen; sister, Joan Ator; sister-in-law, Colleen Evans; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and two very special cousins, Connie and Carolee Reuter.

