Obituary: Mary Lou DeFoe

With great sorrow we share the news of the passing of Dr. Mary Lou DeFoe AKA Feurebacher/Goo on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Born and raised in Belt, she always loved academia and excelled in the classroom. After graduating high school, Mary Lou continued to educate herself attending classes in a variety of subjects from chemical engineering to Law and Foreign Language.

She eventually completed her Doctorate in Pharmacology.

A true lover of animals, Mary Lou was always taking in the ones she felt needed love. Mary Lou lived and loved on her own terms to the very end.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your nearest animal shelter.