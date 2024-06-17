Obituary: Matthew Lucas Wouters

Matthew Lucas Wouters, 20, passed away on June 12, 2024.

Matthew was born with a rare condition known as CHARGE Syndrome. Although he faced many medical challenges during his life, he was always surrounded by his loving family.

He enjoyed head rubs, cause and effect toys, and his water time.

He is survived by his parents Remko and Dena Wouters; older sister, Jamie; and younger brother, Ryan.

