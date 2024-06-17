Watch Now
Obituary: Matthew Lucas Wouters

December 2, 2003 - June 12, 2024
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jun 17, 2024

Matthew Lucas Wouters, 20, passed away on June 12, 2024.

Matthew was born with a rare condition known as CHARGE Syndrome. Although he faced many medical challenges during his life, he was always surrounded by his loving family.

He enjoyed head rubs, cause and effect toys, and his water time.

He is survived by his parents Remko and Dena Wouters; older sister, Jamie; and younger brother, Ryan.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

