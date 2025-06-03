Obituary: Maurice "Mac" Firpo McCaslin

Maurice “Mac” Firpo McCaslin, 66, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Mac was born on June 12, 1958, in Fort Meade, Maryland to Julius and Athelene (Nile) McCaslin.

He has three sisters and one brother. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force, and he received his associate’s degree in business at Springfield Community College.

He had various jobs throughout his life. Mac was a small arms combat instructor while in the Air Force, a bartender, prison guard, and worked casino security for 15 years. He was also a fire fighter for the Wishram Volunteer Fire Department.

Mac hiked the Appalachian Trail in 1989. He was a biker, pool player, as well as, a Joker, Smoker, and Midnight Toker as the song goes.

He is survived by his son, Robert B. McCaslin of Great Falls; sisters, Dolli Chase of Falmouth, ME, Doni Hinds of Winthrop, ME, and Maurine Blake of Stratton, ME; brother, Robert L. McCaslin of Morrison, CO; and three grandchildren, Robert D., Terran A., and Elisiana R. McCaslin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Athelene.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Horseshoe Saloon in Sun Prairie.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.