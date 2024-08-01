Obituary: Michael David Kerouac

Michael Kerouac, 43, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Michael was born on August 14, 1980, in Billings, Montana to David and Sandra Kerouac. He moved with his family to Great Falls while he was still a baby and remained throughout his life.

In 2000, he graduated from CMR High School.

He enjoyed playing his Play Station 4 and Nintendo Switch. A pastime that he was very good at. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, shopping, and playing the crane machine game at Walmart.

He leaves behind his mother, Sandra of Great Falls; father, David of St. Louis; uncle, Kenneth Banach of Great Falls; aunts, Janet Banach of Great Falls and Cathy Mitchell of Georgia; and numerous cousins.

