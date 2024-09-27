Obituary: Michael Jay Murphy

Michael Murphy (Mickey), made his journey to the other side of the camp on September 16th, 2024 at 11:10PM. He was a respected Little Shell tribal member and Elder among the Native American community in Great Falls, Montana, where he grew up after leaving Butte, Montana, where he was born.

A few months ago, Mickey learned that he had cancer and he knew he had a hard battle to fight, but he was a true warrior and made the decision to leave on his own terms and he did it his way. Mickey spent his last few days saying goodbye to the ones that meant the most in his life. Mickey passed peacefully with his sisters Iris and Kathy at his side in hospice care at Iris’s home.

Mickey loved his fancy cars and anything Elvis Presley, his Rottweiler Bodeen was his faithful companion and road partner. Mickey loved to travel and was adventurous in many ways, he painted and did crafting in his spare time. In his younger years, he loved to dance and taught all his sisters to dance as well, he was a good listener but a even better story teller; his stories were always interesting and he had a distinctive voice that only Mickey Murphy had.

Mickey facilitated the “Warrior Down Recovery Program” in Great Falls, which in turn helped him in his own recovery; coming full circle!! Mickey is the “WARRIOR DOWN”

Mickey is survived by his sons Michael, Dustin and Bobby; daughters Brenda, Crystal, Charlotte, Makayla and Cecilia; sisters Charlotte, Cindy, Cheryl, Kathy and Iris. At the time of his death, although separated he was married to Toni Dubois; children Heather, Jennifer and Timmy

