Obituary: Michael Kent Knuth

Michael Kent Knuth, a typical adventurous, meat and potato Montana man has passed away on January 11th 2025 at 74 years old, after battling surgeries, infections, and viruses due to a fall in mid July.

Being an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, hiking, and 4 wheeling with family and friends around his beloved majestic Montana mountains and plains.

Mike treasured Montana history. He loved to sit and learn from the "Good Ole boys" in several rural cafes.

Mike was a great talker and listener, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Very, very much, he will be missed.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Melba, his sister Linda, and his brother Randy.

Mike is survived by his wife Debi of 47 years, his son Rocky, his daughter Rachael, his sisters Bonnie and Tammy, and his four wonderfully special grandchildren Kyree, Kaya, Tucker, and Sophia.

Get your " hat pin ready," Babe you have some beautiful people to help make smart decisions! Love You!