Obituary: Michael Mondragon

Sy/Klopse AKA Michael Mondragon, 36, left our earthly plane on February 23, 2024. He had a passionate soul and was loved by many. He was a father, son, and a fiercely loyal family member.

Michael was born to Melinda Mondragon in Great Falls, MT on December 3, 1987, however he grew up and became a person in Las Vegas, NV. He grew up closely with his family including his grandparents, Billy Mondragon, and Rosella Mondragon, whom he often called his “Best Friends”. He was a founding member of the rap group WarPaint, making music with WarPaint was everything to him.

His other passions included art, graffiti and growing medical cannabis, he truly had gifts. His artistry shone through in everything he did, he took his hairstyle very seriously and his outfit was always the freshest.

Michael’s greatest love was that which he had for his sons. He was incredibly proud of all three of them. He first became a father to Seth Mondragon (17) followed by Kenyth Gasparro (12), later, his third son, Ollivander Mondragon (3) was born. He also loved his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. He was a beloved uncle to Skylar Mondragon (14), Kolton Mondragon (13), Rosella Mondragon (11), Owyn Gurule (4) and Mila Schabarker (2).

Those of us left behind are at a loss. Sy was a bright light anywhere he went, and his smile was contagious. He is survived by many, some of them are listed here: Melinda Mondragon (Mother), Karissa Mondragon (Sister), Steven Mondragon (Brother), Matt West (Brother), Sarah Schabarker (Sister), Katie Howse (Wife), Ollivander Mondragon (Son), Seth Mondragon (Son), Kenyth Gasparro (Son), his grandparents, aunts and uncles and his nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.