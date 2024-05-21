Obituary: Nadine Copley

Nadine Ruth (Throop) Copley, 91, of Great Falls, Montana, left this world singing as she went home to be with her Heavenly Father and her husband of 69 years on May 4, 2024. She was surrounded by her three children when she took her last breath.

Nadine was born in Billings, Montana, on September 20, 1932, to her adoring parents, Miles and Sara Throop. She was raised on a small farm near Shepherd, Montana where she learned the importance of hard work and family. After graduating from Billings Senior High School in 1950, Nadine attended Montana State College where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. It was at Montana State College that she was introduced to the love of her life, Donald Copley, by lifetime friends, Tom and Ruth Drummond.

Nadine married Don on June 20,1953 in Billings, Montana, where they lived until moving to Helena in 1966. Nadine worked two sessions in the Montana State Legislature before going to work for the Helena Public Schools as an administrative secretary. She treasured the many years she spent working with outstanding students, teachers, administrators, and specialists before retiring from the Helena Schools in 1987. She and Don enjoyed traveling with friends in retirement. They lived in Helena until moving to Great Falls in 2015.

Nadine was a member of P.E.O., Daughters of the Nile, and Eastern Star and volunteered her time to many organizations including Camp Make-A-Dream, the Presbyterian Church, Special Olympics, local elementary schools, and Reach to Recovery - a program of the American Cancer Society that helps people cope with their breast cancer experience. As a two-time breast cancer survivor herself, she was recognized by the mayor of Helena with a “Nadine Copley Day” for her work supporting individuals with breast cancer through Reach to Recovery.

Nadine enjoyed entertaining and played the piano regularly throughout her life. Most recently, she played for the residents at the Iris in Great Falls while living there for six years.

Nadine is survived by children Sue (Don) Harter of Gillette, WY, Tom (Pam) Copley of Missoula, MT, Jane (Jim) Suberg of Highwood, MT, sisters-in-law Linda DeVries of Malta, MT, and Claire Copley of Des Moines, IO. Nadine is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Dale, Sarah, Jacob, Paul, Andy, Melissa, and Miles; her great-grandchildren Britton, Taylor, Ethan, Ray, Kacy, Emma, Heavenly, Colten, Kyler, Bentley, Bronson, Ellis, Emerson, Graham, Carter, and Grady; and her great-great-grandchildren Reverie, Easton, and Briggs. She also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, and friends.

