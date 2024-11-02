Obituary: Namen Patrick Paul

Namen Patrick Paul, aged 45, passed away in Great Falls, Montana on October 26, 2024. Namen was born on November 22, 1978, in Helena, Montana.

He went to elementary school at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1997. He received an associate degree from the Universal Technical Institute in 1998. He married Andrea Albrecht on December 21, 2005. They later divorced.

He worked for Central Plumbing and Heating from for 11 years, he then worked for General Distributing Company (GENDCO) from December 9, 2013, up until his death.

He was part of the NW Pacific Corvette Club, SCCA and was a past NORPAC Champion. He was also part of the National Fire Protection Association, National Inspection Testing Certification, HCL Class A, hazmat, tanker, doubles, triples, and was med gas certified. He also held a journeyman plumbers license.

Namen enjoyed corvettes, snowmobiling, hunting, and side by side trail riding with family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Wuertz; stepfather, Gene Wuertz of Great Falls, Montana; brother, Kelly (Helene) Paul of St Helens, OR; uncles, John Paul of Wolf Creek, Montana, and Pat Paul, of Great Falls, Montana; aunt, Barbara (Earl) Johnson, of Helena, Montana; and all of his wonderful friends.

There will be a funeral Mass on November 9, 2024, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m.

