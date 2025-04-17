Obituary: Nancy Jane Sackett

Nancy Jane Sackett enjoyed her last sunset on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at her home in Lewistown surrounded by friends and family. She was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lewistown on March 8, 1957 to John Wallace Sackett Sr. and Lucy Rose Skaggs Sackett.

Nancy was raised on the family farm at Moccasin by her parents and two older brothers, Johnny and Jimmy. She felt very blessed and was extremely close to her mom and was grateful that her brothers spoiled her in many ways. She was very lucky to have this family and the Judith Basin area in which to belong. The tight knit community was very special to her which is why she never left the area. Her early years in Moccasin shaped her life as she felt she grew up in God's country with strong memories that resonated throughout her life. She attended school in Moccasin through 4th grade then (after the school closed) went to Stanford where she graduated in 1975.

After high school Nancy went to the Montana Technical University in Butte for a year and then transferred to Montana State University in Bozeman where she graduated with a degree in Business Finance.

One summer (while in college), Nancy volunteered at the Lewistown Public Library and this was the beginning of an era. Nancy was hired as a Library Aide in 1985. She went on to be in the library world for the next 40 years and was able to continue to work until a few weeks before she passed. Nancy started the successful senior outreach program in 1999. She took library materials to the assisted living homes in the area as well as senior facilities and homebound library patrons.

Nancy excelled as the fiction librarian – she knew what the community loved to read. Nancy also managed Inter-library Loan for the library and there was not an item she could not find or get for someone. Nancy made sure that people had access to books no matter where they were – she knew how much stories meant to everyone, and Nancy was a true sharer of stories. Nancy was a fan of the underdog and supportive of all walks of life – she was able to talk to anyone and enjoyed talking to people one on one about their interests and their lives.

Nancy’s favorite book of all time was East of Eden by John Steinbeck. Nancy herself was a wonderful writer and voracious reader and made a huge impact on patrons over the many years she was at the library. She created a legacy that will be forever honored at the Lewistown Public Library.

Nancy was a one-of-a-kind, warm, bright, loving and loyal friend with a strong wit and a rich sense of humor. Regardless of miles and distance she was always available to talk or listen to her friends through good or bad or anything in between. She was a rare gem who didn't judge and always encouraged the best in those around her.

Nancy had a deep faith in God and for many years was involved with the Episcopal Church, which included going on a Cursillo with a friend. As an election worker she encouraged people to vote. Her children were her animals, her beloved sheep and over the years she had many cats and turtles.

She loved her job at the Lewistown Library (a lifelong passion that began in high school) and the friendships and connections she made with people young to old over the years.

Nancy was a beautiful soul—always caring, always thoughtful. She had a special way of making everyone feel seen, remembered, and deeply loved. Whether through a kind word, a gentle smile, or simply keeping others always in her thoughts, Nancy's presence brought comfort and joy to all who knew her.

We’ll miss you more than words can ever say—but we’ll carry you with us, always. Endlessly loved, forever missed.”

Nancy is survived by her loving nephews; Miguel (Ashley) Ramirez, children Joseph and Freyja, and Jorge (Karen) Ramirez children, Alanna, Leonel, and Liliana, all from El Paso, TX.

At Nancy's request there will be a private service for close family and friends. An open house celebrating the life of Nancy Sackett will be held at the Lewistown Public Library on Friday May 2nd from noon to 4pm.

Donations can be made in Nancy’s name to the Library Book Fund at the Central Montana Foundation.

