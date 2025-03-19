Obituary: Nancy Jo Gleason

Nancy Jo Gleason of Great Falls, MT passed away on February 24, 2025, at the Peace Hospice House at the age of 76. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Benefis Peace Hospice House for caring for Nancy during her final days.

Nancy was born on September 16, 1948, in McKees Rocks, PA to parents, Jon Richard Martonik and Olga Malanchuck. She grew up in Pittsburgh, PA prior to moving to Great Falls, MT.

One of Nancy's first and favorite jobs was working as a server at King's Restaurant. While working there she was able to meet many of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is where her love for the Steelers began. Every Sunday during football season you would find Nancy cheering on her team.

Nancy later moved to Great Falls, MT. It was here she met her late husband, James Gleason. Together they were wonderful cat parents, not only taking care of their own cats but the ferals of the neighborhood as well.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James Gleason; her brothers John and Glenn; sister, Barbra; and her parents. She is survived by her aunt, Pat (PA); sister, Paula (PA); and adopted family, Eric, Lisa, and Bridger Phillips of Great Falls, MT.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.