Obituary: Nelluana Eloise Pepos

Nelluana Eloise Pepos passed away in Great Falls, MT on December 31,2024, surrounded by her loving family. She left this world to the sound of the voices of children and grandchildren who cherished her, holding the hand of the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Mathias Pepos.

“Nell”, as she was called, was born in Orange County, California, March 7, 1944, to Susannah Brown. She spent her first 10 years of life in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri, loving nature and the sound of the Whip-poor-wills. After moving to Montana, her mother married Cullen Lee and he became Nell’s very cherished father, later adopting her and her siblings.

Nell met Matt at Centerville High School where they were both students. The couple married on December 2, 1961. In 1962, Nell took on her greatest and most cherished role as a mother and went on to bring 7 children into the world. The epitome of a loving Mother, she would often sing to her children, instilling a love of music in her family which has carried on to her Grandchildren and Great Grand Children. Throughout her life, she was always there for her kids, loving them unconditionally. Though very small in stature, she had a big heart, was fiercely loyal, and spunky, proving that dynamite does indeed come in small packages.

Nell faced many challenges in life, her biggest being diagnosed with Breast Cancer in her late forties, requiring a stem cell transplant. She persevered against all odds and survived.

Her Garden was Nell’s Sanctuary and between the hard work of planting and weeding you could hear her beautiful voice singing as she brought more life to the world each year with her plantings.

Nell loved animals and was especially fond of her sheep. Lambing was her favorite time of year and the bum lambs she tended could often be seen trailing behind their human mother.

She was an avid reader, loved to play cards with her and Matt’s many friends and enjoyed traveling. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched, but most of all she will be missed by her husband Matt She is survived by her Husband Mathias, Children Susannah (Steve) Brooks, September Cope, Matt (Sandy) Pepos, Adana (Clint) Stevenson, Alex (Sunny) Pepos, Josh (April) Pepos, Her Sister Adana Spain, Brother Monte (Helen) Lee, 28 Grandchildren and 50 Great Grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.