Obituary: Patricia "Trish" Fraley Tothill

Patricia “Trish” Fraley Tothill, 83, of Brady, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Trish was born in Woodbury, New Jersey on May 8, 1941, to Oscar and Mary Erma (Eastlack) Fraley.

She was the owner and operator of the Sun River Country Store for 15 years before deciding to sell and be a stay at home mother.

She had a love for horses and bears. She was rarely seen without her companion and dog, Whopper. Trish was also a proud mother and grandmother.

Trish was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Charles who passed August 2024; sons, Mike and Christopher McGee; and daughter, Jamie McGee. She is survived by her sons, Randy McGee of Thayne, WY, Patrick McGee of Stone Valley, WY, and Brian, Andy, and Whitner Tothill all of Brady; sister, Mary Ellain London of Brady; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

