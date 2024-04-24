Obituary: Paul Thomas Sibert, Jr.

Paul Thomas Sibert, Jr. passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on April 18, 2024. Paul was born in Great Falls, Montana on September 28, 1958, to Paul and Patricia (Freeman) Sibert. Paul attended school in Great Falls and met Diana Deiter, the love of his life, while at Great Falls High School. They met while serving detention and upon seeing Diana, Paul told his best friend, “I am going marry that girl.”

Paul spent most of his life in Great Falls except for an overseas deployment while serving in the U.S. Army. Paul served from November of 1976 to November of 1980. Paul and Diana welcomed their son, Dustin, in December of 1976.

Paul was a master carpenter and self-proclaimed stud-muffin. He worked for a variety of construction companies as well as working on small jobs on his own. For the past eight years, Paul and Diana managed the Doris Point Boat Launch on Hungry Horse Reservoir where Paul met and made many friends.

Paul tried to use the struggles he faced in life to help to support others. Paul was involved in peer support and mentoring for recovery programs and the Center for Mental Health. Everyone who knew Paul talked of his big heart and unconditional support for those in need.

Paul knew no greater joy than being a father and a grandfather, and every moment with his family brought him such joy and wonder. There was never a conversation held with Paul where their accomplishments were not shared. His eyes would shine with love and pride whenever he talked about them.

Paul is survived by his wife, Diana; son, Dustin, and daughter-in-law, Lynn; grandchildren, Brad, Kylie, Madalyn, and Makenzie; great-granddaughter, Addasyn; sister, Debbie (Ivan) Beston of Kalispell, Montana; brother, Jerry of Clancy, Montana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.