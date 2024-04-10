Obituary: Phyllis A. Kronebusch

Phyllis A. Kronebusch passed away on April 2, 2024, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. She was born in San Diego, CA in 1945 to Florence and Donatus Kronebusch. She was raised on the family farm north of Conrad and graduated from Conrad High School.

Phyllis went on to attend Fort Wright and Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA. She graduated with a BA in Accounting from Carroll College. She also graduated from the Clinical Pastoral Education program at UCSF Medical Facility in San Francisco. She worked in the healthcare, education and telecommunication industries.

She volunteered with Hospice and supported the Great Falls Rescue Mission. Phyllis was concerned with the vitality of our environment and was involved with Sunburst Unlimited and Growing Place groups.

Phyllis loved music whether it was singing, playing the piano or guitar, or attending the symphony. It was only natural that she and Wayne C. Peterson, UGF music professor and professional musician, would meet, fall in love and marry in 1992.

Phyllis is survived by her sisters, Jean Kronebusch, Theresa Kiss, and Anita Fisher of Great Falls; and her brother, Paul (Bonnie) Kronebusch of Conrad.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.