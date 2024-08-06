Obituary: Phyllis Louise McGillis

Phyllis Louise McGillis, 73, a life-long resident of Hill 57 and Great Falls, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Phyllis was born on October 1, 1950, in Great Falls to Joseph and Edna (Jarvey) McGillis. She went to school in Great Falls. Attending Franklin Elementary School, West Junior High School, and CM Russell High School. She worked for the American Red Cross for 34 years before retiring.

She loved to gamble at her favorite casino, read, and spend time with her family and BFF, “Booker.” She was a proud member of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Serena (James) Steffenson of Great Falls; son, Russell (Angie) McGillis of Warrenton, OR; sisters, Wanda Guzman and Sherry (Donald) Azure; brothers, Alfred (Barb), David (Pam), Steve, Kevin (Michelle), and Timothy (Tricia Russette) McGillis; sister-in-law, Mary McGillis; granddaughters, Rian (Jeffrey Iron Pipe) Steffenson and Shayla (James Ogden); and great-grandsons, Anakin Eugene and Averie Joe Ogden.

