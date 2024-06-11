Obituary: Ralph Stephen "Steve" Alfson

Ralph Stephen “Steve” Alfson, of Power, MT, passed away June 3,2024 in Great Falls, MT after an illness. Steve was born in Choteau, MT on May 5, 1959, to June Ezell Alfson and Ralph “Boone” Alfson. He attended Fairfield Elementary and High School, graduating in 1977. He enlisted in the Air Force upon graduation and served until 1980. On August 25, 1991, he married Roberta Mae Schrock. They had two daughters, Andrea Mae and Chelsea Elizabeth, both of whom he was immensely proud.

Steve was well-traveled and a jack of all trades. From Fairfield, he moved to San Antonio for basic training and was stationed in Omaha, Nebraska and England. He spent time in Escondido, California and Las Vegas, Nevada, before coming back to Montana and living in Great Falls and finally settling with his family outside Power, MT.

An outdoorsman and storyteller who enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Steve knew all the good fishing spots and none of the good hunting spots. He was a fan of music, especially Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin, and his friends will attest to him being a hell of a poker player.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta, daughters, Andrea Alfson and Chelsea Runstrom, sister Sue Snow, son-in-law Jason Runstrom, grandchildren., Jalynn, Jace, and Samuel Runstrom and Dexon Johnson, nephews Cory Snow, Jason Lucas, and Lance Alfson, and his Beloved dog, Goober.

