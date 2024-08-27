Obituary: Raymond Joseph Kenik

Raymond Joseph “Ray” Kenik, 96 of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully at his home on August 24, 2024. Ray was Born on December 6, 1927 in Great Falls to Nikolai and Mary Kwaczenik.

Ray grew up on the West side, completed his education at Franklin Grade school, and graduated from Great Falls High school in1946. Upon graduation he completed his military obligation to the U.S Navy as a Yeoman aboard the aircraft carrier; U. S. S Midway.

He Married Elizabeth “Betty” Proctor on August 12, 1950, in Great Falls; They shared 68 years of wedded bliss.

Ray was paperboy for the Great Falls Tribune and then a display man and custodian at The Paris Department store, U. S. Navy Clerical Yeoman, employee at Central Plumbing & Heating, Agricultural Equipment Company, Smith Equipment Company, Eaton Metal and Empire Steel.

He became a partner with Marketing Specialty but was later diversified to Keneco Inc; in which he became sole owner for 50+ years until his retirement in 2004.

Following retirement, he continued his love of wood crafting and being the fix it man for anyone that approached him for help.

Ray is survived by his children; Laurence (Sandy) Kenik of Cascade, Sue Ann (Leland) Adams of Nevada, MO. And last but most importantly Beth Kenik, whom has been Ray & Betty’s caregiver for many years. Granddaughter; Katarina (Nick) Christin-Kenik of Great Falls and Great Grandchildren; Kacey and Jesse, Daughter in law; Beverly Kenik and numerous nieces and nephews.

