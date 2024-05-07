Obituary: Raymond "Ray" Vetter

Raymond Vetter passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Great Falls. Ray was born on January 17, 1935, to Hans Vetter and Lena Keller in Harvey, ND. He was raised on the family farm near Selz, ND.

At the age of 24, he married Florence Margaret Bickler from Orrin, ND. In 1955, they moved to Great Falls. Ray and Florence had 3 sons, Gregory, Duane, and Blake. They eventually divorced and she passed in 1983. Ray then married Joan Urton, they were happily married 16 years before she passed. He then was joined in marriage with Connie Hecock in 1999.

In his early years, Ray was employed with the Anaconda Mining Co. and Meadow Gold Dairy. He finished his career with Great Falls City Parks and Recreation Dept with 24 years of service and retired January 17, 1997.

He enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing. Ray and Connie traveled on many cruises and wintered in Yuma, AZ.

Ray is survived by his wife and love, Connie Vetter; her son, Ward (Maye) Hecock; daughter, Debbie (Mac) Werry; brothers, Victor and Joseph; sons, Gregory (Pam) Vetter, Duane (Naomie) Vetter, and Blake Vetter; granddaughter, Shawna Rouns; grandsons, Chris, Damien, Breindel, Michael, and Jesse, and Zachary; daughter-in-law, Jessa DeJesus Castro; many great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.