Obituary: Reina Marysol Guzman Whitford

Reina Guzman (Whitford), 45, of Billings, Montana, passed away suddenly at her home on March 31, 2025.

Born in Great Falls, Montana, on January 9, 1980, to Jose and Wanda Guzman, Reina was a beacon of love, laughter, and life. She attended C.M. Russell High School, graduating in 1998, and went on to earn her degree in Respiratory Therapy from Great Falls College MSU in 2009.

After completing her studies, Reina moved to Billings to begin her career with the Billings Clinic Med Flight Crew, where she dedicated nearly 15 years to saving lives. In 2023, she joined St. Vincent Healthcare, continuing her commitment to patient care.

Reina’s passions extended beyond her profession. She found joy in rafting, golfing, and bowling. Her vibrant spirit shone during family gatherings, where she delighted in cooking for her loved ones and singing karaoke.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jose and grandparents, Edna and Joe McGillis, Jose “Pepito” Guzman, and Carmen Pagan. Reina is survived by her mother, Wanda Guzman; son, Caleb (Taylynn Day) Petroff; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her cherished pets, Gracie Lou “Freebush” and Randal the Scandal.

Reina’s selflessness, strength, and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at O'Connor Funeral Home. Her memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday April 4, 2025, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.