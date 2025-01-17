Obituary: Reva Inez Chappell

Reva Inez Chappell, aged 94, passed away on January 8, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.

Reva was born in Campton, Kentucky on May 1, 1930, to Preston and Chloe Hobbs.

She attended public school and, at 25 years of age, the Watchtower Bible School of Gilead Missionary College in New York. Reva was a Foreign Missionary spending 20 years in Sierra Leone, West Africa along with her husband, Charles. She was a full-time minister for more than 70 years.

Reva found a loving spiritual home at the Crown Butte Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Great Falls. Beyond her missionary work, Reva was also known for her love of creating and arranging silk flowers.

Reva was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles (Chuck) Chappell; father, Preston Hobbs; mother, Chloe Hobbs; and six siblings.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at The Mansfield Convention Center (2 Park Drive South, Great Falls, Montana, 59401) with Darwin Hansen Officiating.

