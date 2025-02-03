Obituary: Richard Klaiss

It is with great sadness that the son and daughter of Richard Klaiss announce his unexpected passing on January 13, 2025. He was born on March 1, 1967.

Richard was a friendly, spiritual person who spent his last years in Great Falls doing what he loved the most: enjoying nature and caring for and helping people.

A service will be held at Nazarene Church (1727 2nd Avenue South, Great Falls, MT) at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2025. All are welcome to attend.

