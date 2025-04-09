Obituary: Richard Paul Quinn

Richard (Dick) Quinn, 70, of Great Falls, MT passed away April 2,2025 at his home. He was born in Great Falls, MT, to Donald and MaryAnn Quinn on August 15, 1954.

Dick attended Great Falls High School, where he met the love of his life, Sheryl Stone. The young couple married on May 8,1976, sharing 45 years and two children together before Sheryl’s passing in 2021.

Dick spent his working years selling automotive parts at several places around Great Falls. His big personality made it easy to make friends and he was known by everyone.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald Quinn, and his loving wife Sheryl.

Dick is survived by his son Justin (Mendy) Quinn; daughter Shannon Quinn; grandchildren Leyton, Maxwell, Liam, and Claire; his mother MaryAnn (Jake) Schoendaller; brothers Bill (Cathy) Quinn and Mike Quinn; sister Donna (Jim) Brady, as well as many beloved nephews and nieces.

