Obituary: Robert David Stauffer

Robert David Stauffer, beloved husband, father, son, and brother, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Friday, December 13, 2024. He was born on April 9, 1968, in Great Falls, Montana to Franklin and Lenna Stauffer. Arriving at home for the first time Easter Morning, the only boy and youngest in a gaggle of five girls, he was set for an interesting situation from birth.

Robert graduated from Great Falls High School in 1986. He enlisted in the Army shortly after graduation. He studied to be a helicopter technician during his service and longed to actually fly. Shortly after his term, he reenlisted in the Army Reserves and Air National Guard where he served for 7 years.

During this time, he earned his certificate to become a Respiratory Therapist, starting his career in the field with the Deaconess Hospital, later becoming Benefis Hospital. Robert found his calling in respiratory where he was active with Mercy Flight for many years. After completing his bachelor’s degree, he became supervisor of the department.

He met the love of his life Dorothy in 2005. They announced the arrival of their beautiful daughter, Emma in 2008.

Robert loved the outdoors, especially hunting and hiking. Robert was also a talented woodworker and handyman. He quickly included his stepson in the activities he enjoyed while also being active in scouts and other activities with Eli.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Eli and Emma; mother, Lenna; sisters, Rita, Delilah, Judy, Janet, and Pam; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th Street South in Great Falls) at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

