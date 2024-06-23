Obituary: Robert L. Stevens Jr.

Robert L. Stevens Jr. passed peacefully from this earth on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, due to a long, hard-fought battle with Liver Cancer. Robert was born on July 6, 1948, to loving parents, Mabel and Robert Stevens.

He enjoyed numerous trips to Grandfather Jacobson's ranch in the Bear Paw Mountains, close to Chief Joseph Battlefield. Robert attended Great Falls schools, Roosevelt, Paris Gibson Junior High, and Great Falls High School. Robert graduated from Montana State College in June 1972, with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

He enjoyed many family camping and road trips. The longest camping road trip was a three-week journey to Alaska on the Alaskan Highway in 1960. During that time the highway was a dusty, gravel 1,000-mile road. Robert loved traveling the world, he traveled to China many times and made some amazing friends, who have become like family. He especially enjoyed going to Glacier Park, in particular, Lake MacDonald and the hotel.

Robert was a dedicated employee of the Oregon Department of Transportation where he served 40 years and retired as the assistant project manager. Anyone who knew Robert knew he would oversee every aspect of the work at hand.

He is survived by his older brother, Larry who lives in Maine; nephew, Lawrence and niece, Tara both who live in New Jersey; and niece, Christina who lives in Maine.

