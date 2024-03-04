Obituary: Robert Lee Brisson

Robert Lee Brisson, aged 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on January 11, 1956, in Poplar, Montana to Philip and Eva (Myrick) Brisson.

Robert graduated from Helena High School in the 1970s. He spent most of his life in Montana only leaving to live a few years in Seattle, Washington. He met the love of his life, Lanette, in 1999. They were married June 17, 2000. They had 19 wonderful years together before she passed away in 2019.

Robert is survived by his sister, Phylllis Brisson; niece, Kehala Waterman; stepson, Gregory Rodgers of Great Falls; stepdaughter, Stephanie Stempke of Great Falls; and 3 wonderful grandchildren - Damon Davis, Jaxson Stempke, and Natalie Stempke.

