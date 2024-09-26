Obituary: Robert Norman Nommensen II

The best person we have ever known entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, September 23, 2024. Robert (Bob) Nommensen II was born January 17, 1956, to parents Norma (Hicks) and Bob Nommensen I.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1974 and the College of Great Falls in 1978 with a degree in accounting. He later became a board member of the University of Great Falls and was honored to receive the University’s Alumni Award. He remains close to many friends from his school years.

Bob and Bonnie Ary were married November 3, 1979. They were blessed with the arrival of their sons, Joseph, in 1992 and Ryan in 1996. His sons were his greatest blessings and provided him with so much joy.

He started his accounting career with JCCS. During that time, he was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was always grateful for the support he received from JCCS during his illness and recovery.

He then joined the staff of Sletten Construction and later became CFO. His job allowed him to become an integral part of a company that he was very proud to be a part of. He was one of the founders and Directors of the MCCF and a member of the CFMA.

Bob, Bonnie and the family spent many years skiing the slopes of Showdown Montana. As members of the Ski Club, they had many enjoyable times with friends, including trips to Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Switzerland, France and Italy. They purchased a cabin at Monarch in 1994 and shared the cabin life with many family members and friends, hiking, biking, hunting, snowmobiling and enjoying God’s Big Sky Country and the Monarch / Neihart neighborhood.

His favorite movies were Top Gun, Maverick and Ford vs Ferrari. The Need for Speed was his Motto! He enjoyed watching his friend, Don, race his rail dragster, watching the stock car races, NASCAR but he found his niche in the racing world when he became involved with the Sports Car Club of America – SCCA. He raced his cars, was the Executive Director of Region 105, race organizer, mentor, patriarch, and friend.

