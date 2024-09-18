Obituary: Rodger D. Widseth

Rodger D. Widseth of Great Falls passed away on September 14, 2024. Rodger was born on January 9, 1934, in Gonvick, Minnesota. He graduated from Gonvick High School. He helped on the family farm and other farms in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Montana.

Rodger moved to Great Falls and went to work for Ryan’s Wholesale Grocers. He was drafted in 1955 and was stationed in Arkansas and Fort Riley, Kansas. He was Colonel’s Orderly to the commanding officer receiving a letter of commendation for exemplary service. Rodger married Dolores Anderson on April 9, 1955, in Great Falls.

He returned to work at Ryan’s Wholesales where he worked a total of 25 years. He then worked and later owned Whites for a total of 44 years. He was an active member of Uptown Optimist Club, Montana Federal Credit Union (serving on the board for 18 years), Riverside Little League, and Great Falls Voyagers.

He is survived by wife, Dolores; daughter, Debbie (Errol) Stephen of Great Falls, Montana; sons, Mark (Melissa) Widseth of Billings, Montana and Brian Widseth of Great Falls, Montana; brother, John (Lavonne) Widseth of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister Audrey (Ellsworth) Nelson Cummings, North Dakota; grandchildren, Eli, Caleb (Angie), Joey (Hailey), Ashley (Tyler), Taytum (David), Dane, and Kyle (Alease); great grandchildren, Keely, Lucian, Malia, Lilith, Oliver, Paden, Sam, Hensley, Hadley, Eleanor, and Anderson.

