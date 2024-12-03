Obituary: Roger Alan Lown

Roger Alan Lown, 76, passed away on November 22, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. Roger was born in Los Angeles, California, on November 29, 1947, to Daniel Lown and Hazel Montgomery. He was raised in Downey, California, and graduated from Downey High School in the class of 1965.

For much of his professional life, Roger worked as a self- employed security specialist and later spent over 15 years as a Walmart associate. Roger met the love of his life, Alison Lown, in Los Angeles, and they were married on December 14, 1968, in Compton, California. Together, they had five children—four girls and one boy—and celebrated 56 happy anniversaries.

Roger spent the first 35 years of his life in Southern California, followed by 24 years in Great Falls, Montana, and the last 18 years in Belt, Montana, where he grew to love the community and everyone who resided there.

Roger had a great passion for Harleys and his two beloved cats, Spook and Casper. He was often described as stubborn, but above all, a good man, a loyal friend, and someone who was always there when needed.

One of the greatest things about Roger was his wonderful sense of humor, which brought joy and laughter to all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughters, Danelle Hill, Tanya Osmus, Cheryl Culver, and Becky Lown; his son, Chris Lown; his grandchildren, Karen Hill, Calvin Lown, Haley Lown, Savannah Osmus, Madi Culver, Wesley Culver, and Atticus Dunham; and his great- grandchildren, Haiden Hill, Brady Hill, and Kolten Hill.

A celebration of life and burial of Roger and his wife Alison will take place in Belt, Montana, in the coming summer.

