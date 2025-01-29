Obituary: Roger P. Montesanto

Roger P. Montesanto Sr. passed away on January 25th, 2025, at the age of 56. Roger was born on January 23rd, 1969, in Westminster, California, to John and Nellie Lang.

He was raised in Southern California before moving to Great Falls, Montana, where he lived for 30 years. Throughout his life, Roger was a true "jack of all trades," excelling in a variety of professions, including contractor, welder, and truck driver. His versatility and hardworking nature contributed to his success in these fields. He spent a majority of his life as an independent contractor.

In 2009, Roger met his long-term partner, Kora Baker, through mutual friends. Together, they built a life filled with love, family, and shared moments with their dogs. Roger’s children and grandchildren brought him immeasurable joy, and he was immensely proud of his family. One of his favorite sayings was “It is what it is,” a testament to his laid-back and pragmatic approach to life.

Roger is survived by his spouse, Kora Baker (Great Falls, MT); his mother, Nellie Lang (Albuquerque, NM); his sons, Roger Montesanto Jr. (Great Falls, MT), Travern Montesanto (Great Falls, MT), and Deshane Mader (Great Falls, MT); his daughters, Kayla de la Ossa (Colstrip, MT) and Scarlette Godes (North Dakota); his sister, Sarah Cantu (Hamilton, MT); his brothers, William Richard Wallace Jr. Albuquerque, NM) and Richard Leonard Wallace; his grandmother, Nancy Malnar (Oceanside, CA); his cousin, Deborah Zimnicki (Montana); and his eight beloved grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at the R&R in Great Falls, Montana, on Thursday, January 30th, from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

