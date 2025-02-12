Obituary: Ronald Alden Green

Ronald Alden Green, 84, passed away February 3, 2025 after a short illness. Ron was born July 25, 1940, in Great Falls, Montana to Lloyd and Dollie (Teel) Green Cooke. He was the second oldest son in a family of five boys with the family eventually gaining five more members through further marriages. Ron always resided in Great Falls.

Ron's parents divorced when the children were young and his brothers sometimes resided in Oregon as well as Montana. His father stayed in Great Falls and married Margaret Chamberlain. Of great help to the family were his grandparents Viola and Henry Reis and his Aunt Evelyn Stangel. They all stepped in to assist the family any way they could. Ron has many fond memories of meals at Grandma's, picnics and camping trips. Ron was a Boy Scout, enjoyed Camp Rotary and Camp Napi with the scouts and always loved the outdoors.

Ron attended schools in Great Falls, joined the National Guard then the Navy as an electrician aboard the USS Embattle, where he spent the next four years traveling the world. After his service, he returned to Great Falls and worked for the Anaconda Company and remained there until the Smelter shut down. Ron worked various positions: in the Wire mill; zinc plant, lab, the ECR the, tram or whatever. When the company shutdown operations in Great Falls he worked in sales and for the Salvation Army until he retired.

Initially wed to Peggy Lynch who came to the marriage with four children, three boys and a girl, Jim, Rick, Pat and Bridgett. Later they would have a son together, Vernon. When Ron and Peggy divorced he still treated all of the children as his own. Ron’s favorite saying to his kids was "the older you get the smarter I was" It was a busy group with scouts and sports to enjoy. After a divorce, Ron focused on Vern, as he still lived with his father.

He then met Sarah "Sally" Poush Green. They were married on February 25 1984, whom he loved and spent the next 41 years traveling and visiting with family. The two were a compliment to each other.

Ron and Sally were always up for an adventure with family and friends and traveled with family and friends to Disney World, Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, Ohio, California, North Carolina, Minnesota, West Virginia, Washington and Nevada. At age 62 he rode the roller coaster on the top of the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, and the "Big Shot". He also rode the coaster at Primm, Nevada with his brother Ray and son Jim. Nevada made him crazy as he also did a sky diving tandem parachute jump in Henderson, NV. Ron said they were so high, he could see the curvature of the earth.

Fishing, hunting, and camping were important through his whole life. Adventures to Sun Canyon and Lincoln were always remembered fondly. Fishing was his favorite including lakes, reservoirs, streams and rivers and at one time he had three boats. There were days when he would get skunked but the next day he was back at it with and ear to ear grin. Hunting began for him in high school and he always enjoyed a good deer or elk steak. Turkeys, pheasants and ducks were generally sparse.

