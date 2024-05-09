Obituary: Ronald D. Lords

Ronald D. Lords, 76, held his Savior’s hand and walked through Heaven’s Gates on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Ronald was born on December 6, 1947 in Great Falls, Montana to Lloyd Lords and Albertina Gurnsey. He attended Charles M. Russell High School in his later years, graduating with the class of 66’. After his graduation, Ronald was drafted and enlisted into the United States Air Force. As the true patriot he was, he gave his all to the armed forces and was honorably discharged.

One fateful day, he met a lady by the name of Lou Ann Godfrey in Great Falls. They said their vows on April 30, 1976 in Remer, Minnesota and shared the next 48 years of love and laughter together. They lived on the family ranch where they would raise a family of their own.

Like the true outdoorsman he was, Ron loved venturing into the mountains. He shared this love with the rest of his family. They would often go camping together and partake in a few of Ron’s favorite activities: four wheeling, hunting, fishing, and chopping firewood. Agriculture wasn’t Ron’s only strong suit. He was a very skilled mechanic as well. Ron could fix anything with a motor and would often tinker with a new project. He received various mechanical certifications over the years that aided his craft.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Lou Ann Lords of Belt, MT; his sons, Ron Jr. and Becki Lords, Lloyd and Teresa Lords, Turk and Megan Lords, and Timothy and Loralee Lords; his sister, Diana McFaul; his many grandchildren Josh, Austin, Christopher, Hadli, Haley, Madisyn, Nicholas, Ahmia, Danika, Slater, Nick, August, Kolben, Linden, Jimmy, and Omi; his great grandchildren, Cole and Anna; his deeply loved dog, Cooper; and his many cows and pigs.

