Obituary: Ronald Gene Gilcher

Ronald Gene Gilcher passed away at the age of 80 in Great Falls, Montana, on December 1st, 2024. Ronald was born on February 16th, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana, to Darrell Lee Gilcher and Hazel Johnson. He spent most of his life in Great Falls until he joined the Air Force during the Vietnam era. Washington, Florida, and England were among the places he had the opportunity to explore during his time in the service. After the military, he spent many years as a diesel mechanic and truck driver for United Van Lines and Jacob’s Trucking. He also worked as a shop hand for Liberty Electric.

Ronald had two children after marrying the love of his life, Joy Curtis, on September 19th, 1964, in Sevier, Utah. Unfortunately, Joy passed away due to illness in 1972. Ronald later married Pearl Lowry on September 5th, 1973, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and this union brought three more children into the world. Many wonderful things came from this marriage, but it later ended in divorce. After returning to Great Falls, Montana, Ronald met and married Charlotte Dickinson on January 23rd, 1982. This union also ended in divorce.

Anything outdoors sparked Ronald’s interest. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and later kayaking with his daughter, Juli. As a jack of all trades, he also enjoyed woodworking and leatherworking.

"I remember my dad working hard as a diesel mechanic, his very strong hands and forearms from turning wrenches. He had an amazing laugh, and once he started, he couldn’t stop. He really enjoyed being with us kids, each in our own way—camping, driving trucks, hunting, kayaking, or just helping us fix/work on things. I remember him driving through a snowstorm just to make it to the daddy-daughter dance. He has always wanted to be reunited with the love of his life, Joy. I hope he is very happy and can rest in peace. Love, your daughter, Juli.”

He is survived by his sons: Darren (Nicole) Gilcher and their nine children; Cory (Lisa) Gilcher and their four children; Jayson (Staci) Gilcher and their seven children; his daughters: Juli (Dan) Buchanan and their one child; and Virlene Gilcher with two children. In total, he is survived by twenty-three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service is planned for 11:00 AM on Friday, December 6th, 2024, in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home, with a viewing one hour prior. A Graveside Service will be held in the Aurora Cemetery (Aurora, Utah) on January 3rd, 2025, at 3:00 P.M.

