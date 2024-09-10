Watch Now
Obituary: Ronald Joseph McLean, Jr.

April 3, 1948 - September 3, 2024
Ronald Joseph McLean Jr. passed away in the evening of September 3, 2024. Ron was born in New York, New York on April 3, 1948, to Ronald and Josephine (Lauinger) McLean.

He grew up in Rhode Island and graduated from Mount St Charles Academy.

He went into the Air Force for 4 years and was stationed in Guam and then in Montana where he met and married, Diane Axelsen.

They settled in Montana, and he was a janitor and produce worker.

He is survived by his wife, Diane (Axelsen) McLean; daughter, Carrie McLean; son, Ronald McLean III; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

