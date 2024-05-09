Obituary: Ronald Keith Lindgren

Ronald Keith Lindgren, 80, of Choteau, MT passed away in Peace Hospice on April 19, 2024. Ron was born on June 24, 1943, in Fairfield, MT to Harold and Ethel Maxine (Alfson) Lindgren. Ron attended local schools before enlisting in the United States Army in 1965, spending one year in Viet Nam before discharging from the Army in 1967.

After working as a lineman in the Army, Ron came back to Montana and continued to work in road maintenance. He spent many years as the Road Boss on a road crew.

Ron met and married the love of his life, Sandra Ameline, on December 17, 1967; they shared 56 years and two sons, Gary and Kevin Lindgren.

He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Lindgren and sons Gary (Lisa) Lindgren and Kevin (Christy) Lindgren; along with 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; his remaining brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many friends.

