Obituary: Ronald Wayne Culberson, Jr.

Ronald Wayne Culberson Jr., aged 53, passed away on November 4, 2025. He was born on March 29, 1972, in Great Falls, Montana, where he spent most of his life surrounded by the places and people he loved.

Ronald worked many years as an over-the-road truck driver, a job that allowed him to see much of the country and meet people from all walks of life. He took pride in his work and enjoyed the freedom of the open road.

Outside of work, Ronald found joy in the outdoors and in the simple, meaningful moments of life. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, playing pool and darts, and spending time with his family. He had a funny, caring personality that made others feel welcome, understood, and appreciated. His presence was warm, steady, and full of heart.

He is survived by his father, Ronald Wayne Culberson Sr.; his three sons, Riley, Sean, and Tyler; and by his five grandchildren, Kayanna, Elizabeth, Jay, and Zander, along with another precious granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by his siblings Kevin, Julie, James (Jim), and David, as well as several stepbrothers and stepsisters. Ronald was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (Dorie), whom he loved dearly.

At this time, there will be no formal service. The family asks those who knew and loved Ronald to remember him in their own way—whether through a favorite story, a shared laugh, a quiet moment outdoors, or time spent with loved ones.

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” — John 14:27

Ronald’s legacy will live on in the kindness he showed, the memories he made, and the love he shared. He will be deeply missed.

