Obituary: Rose Marie (Fo-Fo) Duff

Rose Marie (Fo-Fo) Duff, 83, sadly passed away on February 25th, 2024, at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, Mt. She was surrounded by her family. Rose Marie was born May 4th, 1940, to John and Ruth Sivumaki in Great Falls, MT. She was the middle child of three siblings Genevieve and John. The family grew up in Belt, MT on their place on Belt Creek.

She graduated from Belt Valley High School in 1958. The same year, she married Wayne L Jacobson. They were blessed with four children, Karla, Laurie, Kim and Wayne. They later divorced.

Rose Marie worked in several places but found her forever job at The College of Great Falls. It was at that time she married Mike Duff. She worked there thirty years and retired in 2008.

After retiring she started her role as “grandma extraordinaire”. She spent countless hours watching her great grandchildren, building special bonds with each of them. She was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was always there for her family. She also had many special friends and was a well-loved member of her “work” community at The College of Great Falls.

She lived life to the fullest and lived it her way. She is proceeded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Sivumaki, daughter Laurie Schedel, son Wayne Jacobson Jr., and sister Genevieve Dawson.

She is survived by her daughters Karla Merenz, Kim Jacobson (James Johnson, of Spokane), John (Terri) Sivumaki, Niece Twila (Jim) Croft, nephews; Cory (Lori) Sivumaki, KC Sivumaki, Bryce (Robbin) Dawson. Grandchildren: Alissa (Stuart) Brown, Jessey Jacobson, Jammie Jacobson, Kyle Schedel, Corbin Johnson, Jarod (Sammie) Jacobson, Blake Jacobson. Great-grandchildren; Kaydence Jacobson, Aidyn Jacobson, Kale Graves, Kaylee Johnson, Kaden Johnson, Christofer Brown, Johnathen Brown, Raelynn Brown, Kase Jacobson, Cash Jacobson and Olivia Jacobson.

At her request there will be no formal services, however a graveside service will be held on June 29th, 2024, at 1pm at Pleasant View Cemetery in Belt. With a Celebration of life to follow at the

Belt Brew Pub.