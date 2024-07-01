Obituary: Russell Lee Voytoski

Russell Voytoski, Sr. (86), of Belt passed on from this life to Eternal life with Jesus, on June 21, 2024. He was born on Nov 4, 1937, to Stanley & Amelia Voytoski, in Great Falls, MT. The family moved to Belt, MT when he was a child. Russell married Joanne Hendrickson in June of 1959. They recently celebrated 65 years together.

Russell worked as a mechanic for 23 years. He loved spending time hunting & fishing with his sons and camping with the family. He enjoyed watching westerns and playing games on the computer. He bowled on the men's league in Belt for many years, and him and his wife bowled mixed league for many years as well.

Russell is survived by his wife, Joanne, daughter Valorie of Arizona, sons Gerald & Dennis of Arizona, and Russell Jr. (Lee) of Belt, Sister Patricia Carlson of Belt, brother Robert & his wife Sandy of East Helena & brother Mike & his wife Emma of California, 3 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, and 11 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.