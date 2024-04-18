Obituary: Ruth Esther (Fabry) Johnson

Ruth Esther Johnson passed into the arms of our Lord on March 19th, 2024. Ruth was born on December 20th, 1928 to Andrew and Elizabeth Fabry in Chicago, Illinois. Despite experiencing two serious childhood illnesses, which took her hearing from her, she completed high school amongst hearing students, and later attended Gallaudet University in Washington, DC.

After two years of study, Ruth found her interest lay elsewhere and started a career working for the US government in California. There she met Harold Johnson from Great Falls, Montana. Ruth and Harold were married in Chicago in 1955 and soon returned to Montana; beginning a long-life journey together which lasted 63 years. In 1957, Ruth and Harold became the owners of Esquire Dry Cleaners, which they successfully operated for 40 years until their retirement in 1997.

She was active in her church (Peace Lutheran Church for the Deaf) and the Great Falls Deaf Club. She loved to garden, both flowers and vegetables, and was always canning good things to eat. Baking was also one of her favorite activities; friends and family were often gifted with excellent strawberry rhubarb pies. Ruth also loved to quilt and made many heirloom creations to honor significant family events. Ruth and Harold were avid campers and loved to explore, including two trips to Alaska. The thing she enjoyed most in life, however, was chasing trout on the Missouri and Smith rivers and any other place she could wet a line.

She is survived by daughter Lisa Jackson, grandson Christopher Jackson and son in law Rod Jackson.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.