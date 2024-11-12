Obituary: Ryan Michael Mears

Ryan Michael Mears, aged 63, of Monarch, Montana, passed away on November 9, 2024. Born on November 14, 1960, Ryan was known for his honest and hardworking nature. He graduated from CMR High School where he notably took first place in State wrestling during his senior year.

Ryan always stood up for what he believed in. If you knew Ryan, you knew his sense of humor and his relentless teasing and jokes. He loved to push buttons and took pride in ruffling feathers. Ryan idolized his father and cared deeply about his mother.

He held strongly to his faith and was proud of his Catholic upbringing. He had a soft spot for his dog, Homer, aka Smokey.

However, his one and only daughter, Ireland, born on his 47th birthday, was his true pride and joy. Ryan loved watching Ireland play volleyball and track. Although Ryan wasn’t known for being sappy, it was always clear how much he adored Ireland and was so proud of her.

Ryan is survived by his daughter, Ireland Mears; mother, Helen Mears; siblings, Sharon Mears, Sheila Trexler, John (Lois) Mears, Mary (Jim) Heidlebaugh, Kathy Mears, Jenny (Randy) Griswold, Charlie (Crystal) Mears, Roger Mears, Colleen (Alden) Anderson, Monica (Joe) Henning, and Teresa (Dave) Schraner.

