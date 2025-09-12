Obituary: Sandra "Sandi" Kay Elliot

Sandra Kay "Sandi" Elliot passed away on September 7, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 81.

She was born on May 12, 1944, in Lewistown, Montana, to Fred and Edna McIntyre. Sandi spent her early years in Lewistown and Straw before moving to Judith Gap, where she graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1962. She attended business college in Billings and later, in the early 1990s, completed a business certification at Montana Vocational Technical School.

Her working life reflected both her skill and dedication. She began as a secretary with Metropolitan Life, then stepped away for several years to focus on raising her daughter. She later worked as a teacher's aide at Roosevelt and Morningside Elementary Schools for 13 years, before retraining as a medical insurance coder. With her eye for detail, she excelled in radiology coding and retired from the Great Falls Clinic in 2009.

Sandi married Alan Elliot, her high school classmate and steady companion since their teenage years, on July 8, 1964. Their life together spanned 61 years of marriage, raising their daughter, Christine and enjoying both adventure and quiet companionship. Alan's Navy service took them to Idaho and California before they returned to Montana, where they made their home in Great Falls.

She was a lifelong Methodist, teaching Sunday School when Christine was young, and also took part in a local Home Extension Club.

Sandi had many interests over the years. She enjoyed camping trips, sewing, a bit of flower gardening, and reading a good book. She was a good cook and baker. Her Christmas fruitcake became a family favorite, remembered for being one that people actually looked forward to eating. She also had a quiet love of science fiction and fantasy-sharing “The Hobbit,” “The Lord of the Rings,” and “Star Trek” with Christine. Later, she and Alan discovered a love of ATV riding, covering miles of trails across Montana and beyond, and they shared many road trips together, including visits to Germany, Wisconsin, Tennessee, California, and Canada.

Though sometimes reserved, Sandi was known for her steady kindness, her careful approach to everything she did, and the time she gave to her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and her presence will be deeply missed.

Sandi is survived by her husband, Alan Elliot of Great Falls; daughter, Christine (Steve) Springer of Sequim, Washington; sister, Marilyn Meeks of Helena; grandchildren, Zachary (fiancée, Hannah Toliver), Jeremy (Sierra), Jason, and Elena Springer; and great-granddaughters, Poppy and Fiona Springer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Vernon McIntyre; and her sister, Lois Willard.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel in Great Falls, with Reverend David Odell officiating. Burial of her ashes will take place on Monday, September 22, 2025, at Judith Gap Cemetery. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of BeeHive Homes of Great Falls, Pine Tree House, for their kind and compassionate care.

